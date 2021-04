Cover Imagine Dragons and You Could Win $20,000!

Imagine Dragons is throwing a contest seeking your best covers of either Follow You or Cutthroat!

Here’s Follow You (which can also be heard on Y107):

And here’s Cutthroat:

Study them. Memorize them. Feel them. Then turn on the camera, brighten up that ring light, and sing your heart out! It could earn you $20,000 and a Zoom call with the band!

You can submit your video entries here.

And if you post it on social, tag us, because we wanna hear your wonderful voices, too!!