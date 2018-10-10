COSMO’S “NO IDEA WHAT TO CALL THIS” FITNESS BLOG

Are you like me and want to get in better shape? Drop lbs and inches? Let’s work together and cheer each other on!!! The countdown is on…make the last 90 Days of 2018 your BEST ever!!!

Hey! First of all thank you for listening to the show every morning. I am truly blessed to have the opportunity to do the Y107 Morning Show and knowing that I have amazing listeners like YOU? That is what makes me come back day after day! So, again thank you for letting me become a part of your every day!

I have decided to log and share more on my weight loss & fitness journey. I have forever been a “yo-yo dieter”… I drop some weight and then gain it back…I start a great workout routine, but then let a nagging injury take me off course!

NOT THIS TIME!!!!!

I want to rock this journey with you! If you’ve lost weight and feel great? send me your before and after pics! Share with me your story!!! I will be sharing more about mine both on-air and here as well!

You hear me talking about Royals 21 so here ya go! If you are tired of being tired? You get motivated to work out and eat better but are easily derailed? Try Royal 21 from Supplement Superstores!!! Be sure to mention my name Cosmo and you will save 25% off the BEST fat loss system on the market!

Want a FREE Orange Theory Fitness work out???

I am hooked on my OTF workouts and if you are looking for an awesome challenge and a work out that will BLAST calories even up to 24-36 hours AFTER your workout try Orange Theory Fitness…I will see you there soon!!!!