Cosmo Set To Emcee Armani’s Angels “A Pour For A Paw” Event

Armani’s Angels is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds to assist in the treatment of ill or injured pets. Our organization is 100% volunteer-driven, and all funds raised assist pet owners in emergent situations. We are currently assisting pets and pet owners in Missouri only.

Join Y107’s Cosmo as he will be the emcee for “A Pour For A Paw” on Friday Feb.7 at The State Historical Society of Missouri from 6p-10p. Come sip and sample some whiskey, beer wine and vodkas. There will be auctions and raffles with some amazing prizes.

If you are a pet owner and your fur baby is facing a surgery or procedure and the vet bills are mounting up you can file for assistance with Armani’s Angels. Here is a direct link to the Application For Assistance.

