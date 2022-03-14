Cosmo Live This Wednesday!

Join Y107 Morning Show’s Cosmo as he broadcasts live Wednesday, March 16 at the State of Missouri Career Fair2-6pm.

This Wednesday afternoon from 2p-6p the State of Missouri Office of Administration will be holding their career fair. Meet with on-site recruiters, maybe even get a job interview on the spot!

Are you looking for a new career? Want to work outdoors? Maybe work in IT or become a health care professional. MoCareers.Mo.Gov

Make more than a salary. Make a difference.

Capital Mall Community Room

Wednesday, March 16th 2p-6p

Y107’s Cosmo live 3p-5p

Directions:

3600 Country Club Drive

Jefferson City, Missouri 65109

(573) 893-5323

(Get Directions)