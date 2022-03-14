Listen live
Cosmo Live This Wednesday!

Y107 Morning Show with Cosmo and Lauren

Join Y107 Morning Show’s Cosmo as he broadcasts live Wednesday, March 16 at the State of Missouri Career Fair2-6pm.

This Wednesday afternoon from 2p-6p the State of Missouri Office of Administration will be holding their career fair.  Meet with on-site recruiters, maybe even get a job interview on the spot!

Are you looking for a new career? Want to work outdoors? Maybe work in IT or become a health care professional.  MoCareers.Mo.Gov 

Make more than a salary. Make a difference. 

 

Capital Mall Community Room

Wednesday, March 16th 2p-6p

Y107’s Cosmo live 3p-5p

 

Directions:
3600 Country Club Drive
Jefferson City, Missouri 65109
(573) 893-5323
(Get Directions)

 

