Get ready to score free passes to play at Midway Golf & Games every morning this week at 7:20a with Cosmo & The Y107 Morning Show’s “Impossible Trivia”.

Keep checking out our social pages for extra clues to the next morning’s “Impossible Trivia” question….

Monday 9/21

30% of singles refuse to date someone who has one of these?

(a cat)

Tuesday 9/22

Researchers say having one of these on your desk at work has been shown to lower stress & anxiety?

(a plant)