COSMO IS BIKING IN THE GREAT CYCLE CHALLENGE

Help Cosmo raise money to help fight childhood cancer. If you donate today your gift will be MATCHED!!!

I pledged to ride 274 miles on my bike in the month of June to help fight childhood cancer.

DONATE TODAY WEDNESDAY JUNE 13 and your gift will be MATCHED!

I am riding in honor of my healthy kids Emma and Cole. I can simply not imagine what I would do if one of my kids was diagnosed with cancer. No child should ever have to suffer and it is my hope and dream that one day there will be a cure.

My goal is to make it into the top 3 in fundraising for the state of MO…as of this morning I am #5

What is the Great Cycle Challenge?