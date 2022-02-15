Cosmo and Lauren are headed back to the roof!

To help raise money for Special Olympics of Missouri!

The BAD news is the Thursday’s forecast is very cold and maybe some snow…the GOOD news is the Cosmo and Lauren will be Freezin for a Reason!

Thursday morning we will be LIVE on the roof of the Capitol Plaza Hotel for Cop on Top. We’ll be joining officers and deputies from the Jefferson City Police Dept, Lincoln University Police Dept, Capitol Police Dept, and Cole County Sheriff’s Dept to raise money for Special Olympics!

We’d love to see you drive by, drop a couple of dollars in our bucket if you can spare it, and maybe wish us some warm thoughts! If you’re not in the area or you just can’t get over there while we’re there, we get it! Here’s a link you can donate online now!