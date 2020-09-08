Listen live
The Cosmo and Kat Show

The Cosmo and Kat Show

  • I am a St. Louis native and have lived in CoMo for 21 years now with kiddos Emma and Cole plus my beautiful wife Kat and her kids as well we have a beautifully blended family. Plus our dog Stanley Pup. 
  • The Cardinals, Blues, Tigers, CC Cougars and Chiefs are my favorite sports teams!
  • Get me in my kayak on a river or lake and I am in heaven. I also love playing softball, racquetball and some golf. We have a new to us pop-up camper and can’t wait to do some camping this summer.
  • Love cheeseburgers (especially Just Jeff’s), Chicago style hot dogs & and some pizza from MIZ-G&D
  • When it comes to TV, I binge anything true crime, especially The First 48. Plus dig Handmaid’s Tale, Squid Game & Money Heist.
  • Favorite number 74…look for it, it is everywhere.

Kat

Email me

I pretty much came out of the womb loving music, have sung all my life, and can freaking crush a karaoke contest like nobody’s biz. I’ve even made pretty good money off of them through the years lol! I don’t stick with just one genre, although Top 40 is my normal go-to. Besides music, I am an 18+ year experienced professional photographer, a top leader with my network marketing biz, a podcaster, and am known as the Mission Minded Mentor who helps you find your wildly inspired life. 

I am obsessed with all things TEAL, candy (yes, even the gross kinds), and the most important thing you need to know…I’m hiLARious!!! Just ask me, I’ll tell ya…that was also my pickup line to land Cosmo. 

As far as my family goes, I am BEYOND blessed. Along with my incredible husband, we know a thing or two about blended families. Three of the kids are mine and I have two bonus kids, whom I love just like my own. My favorite toddler girls in the WORLD and Stanley Pup round us out perfectly. We’re not perfect, but we love true and hard. 

One thing I hold closest to my heart is sharing my life experience with others to help save them resources, time, money, aggravation…but most of all, pain. These airwaves are used to better the world around you and to spread laughter and kindness. THAT’S something I definitely want to be, and am honored to now be, a part of. To say I’m ecstatic to be a part of the Y107 world would be an understatement. So, ready or not, here we GO!

32 comments

  1. Carson
    November 17, 2022 at 2:46 pm

    She moved on to a different opportunity outside radio.

  2. Kyndle wray
    November 16, 2022 at 5:05 pm

    What happened to Lauren did she quit or got fired?Because you were good together.

  3. Kyndle wray
    November 16, 2022 at 5:02 pm

    Y107 is the best I listen to it a lot and I am only ten

  4. Melissa J. Heet
    May 31, 2022 at 11:01 am

    This morning cosmo was wanting positive things from people. I tried to call but it was busy. I had time to again but the morning show was over. I have something really positive that I would love to share.
    2018 I got in trouble with meth. I was charged with a pretty big charge. It was my first charge ever with drugs. I was given an opportunity to go through Cole Co drug treatment court.. It took 2 years but I did it!!! And today is my last day of probation and my charge will be dropped!!!
    I want people to know that you can come up from any bad situation with persistence, effort and and KNOWING not hoping you can do it. No matter what the issue is you have the power to make it better. I will always have an addiction I know this and only I can make it better. Nobody can do it for you. So go out and help yourself today, no matter how big or small. Make something better for yourself today.

  5. Hallie
    March 24, 2022 at 7:29 am

    One thing that has seriously gone up was the Netflix subscription it is now 19.99 monthly and there is no student discounts anymore

  6. Ewan
    February 14, 2022 at 10:36 am

    can you play still dre by dre or abcdefu at 11:10 am

    thanks i’m a big fan

  7. Michelle Doyle
    October 29, 2021 at 8:29 am

    Hook up or Hang up today had my Jaw drop.
    What a complete asshole!! It wasn’t bad enough that guy made fun of that poor girl in school but goes on a date with her just so he can make more fun of her. His picture has to be next to the word Douche Bag !!!
    I can’t stand bullies I was always taught never to do that. I took up for people being bullying. Karma is gonna go down hard on that Jackass.

  8. Carson
    September 9, 2021 at 1:06 pm

    Just look for “Y107”. You’ll see the blue logo on the black background. And it’s FREE!

  9. Jenny garner
    September 9, 2021 at 7:16 am

    What’s ur app called

  10. Kristin Monica
    May 18, 2021 at 11:51 am

    Even if we had seen this question yesterday, we would not be able to confirm, but she is 6 foot! Amanda won $500 this morning, so everyone starts with a clean slate this afternoon at 2:50 for round three! Good luck!

  11. Kym
    May 17, 2021 at 12:17 pm

    How tall is Lauren?

  12. Kristin Monica
    January 12, 2021 at 10:01 am

    Was there a specific one you were looking for? You can generally find the archives here. Was there a specific one you were looking for?
    Thanks so much for listening!

  13. Jazz
    January 7, 2021 at 8:19 am

    How do we get to the hook up or hang up archives?

  14. Olivia mcnabb
    October 26, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    i lovee you guys you are always so happy and that makes my day

  15. Faith Weeces
    September 10, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Hey guys I just wanted to say that you guys are awesome I love listening to you in the morning getting ready for school you are really funny I love you guys. Stay safe.

  16. Carson
    May 19, 2020 at 11:27 am

    We messaged you Bridget.

  17. Bridget
    May 19, 2020 at 11:10 am

    Where do I find Learn with Mrs. Ashley? You talked about in on the radio on 5/19/20, but I did not get all of the details.

  18. Carson
    January 29, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    Thanks so much Robert!

  19. Robert Jennings
    January 29, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    Y’all are so funny and crazy and cool and god bless you

  20. Carson
    November 19, 2019 at 1:26 pm

    Just got it posted. Sorry Stephanie. https://y107.com/we-want-to-give-you-a-gift/

  21. Stephanie L McGowan
    November 19, 2019 at 8:37 am

    where is the elfster link?

  22. christina
    May 1, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    i love you cosmo your so funny i listen to your station all day

  23. Rhonda Bennett
    October 17, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    How did cosmo find his name?

  24. Carson
    February 8, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    We’ve got it up at Y107 morning show on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/Y107MorningShow/posts/1553415554706920

  25. Chad
    February 8, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    Can I have a link for the sad cancer piece… Please it made me melt

  26. Carson
    December 1, 2017 at 9:38 am

    We’re working on it. Thanks for the love Michelle!

  27. Michelle McBride
    December 1, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Just want to say you guys are the cats bootie!!!
    I Love the “Hook up or hang up” show Ahahahahahaha
    Y’all crack me up!!! Will be listening to hear if you get ahold of Chris & his mother… LOL LOL
    Thanks for keeping us entertained

  28. Carson
    September 29, 2017 at 11:16 am

    573-441-Y107 or 800-500-Y107

  29. Chad Clark
    September 29, 2017 at 9:47 am

    What is y107 phone number

  30. Carson
    August 11, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Thanks Sarah.

  31. sarah
    August 10, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    Just wanted to say you guys are awesome and i love this radio station # bestradiostationever

  32. Chuck Manning
    March 20, 2017 at 5:18 am

    Let the games begin, its balldelirum time, turn the RADIO ON

