The Cosmo and Kat Show

Monday – Friday: 5:00am – 10:00am

Saturday: 6:00am – 11:00am Hook-Up or Hang Up Archive Phone Jacks Archive Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Email Us Cosmo Email me I am a St. Louis native and have lived in CoMo for 21 years now with kiddos Emma and Cole plus my beautiful wife Kat and her kids as well we have a beautifully blended family. Plus our dog Stanley Pup.

The Cardinals, Blues, Tigers, CC Cougars and Chiefs are my favorite sports teams!

Get me in my kayak on a river or lake and I am in heaven. I also love playing softball, racquetball and some golf. We have a new to us pop-up camper and can’t wait to do some camping this summer.

Love cheeseburgers (especially Just Jeff’s), Chicago style hot dogs & and some pizza from MIZ-G&D

When it comes to TV, I binge anything true crime, especially The First 48. Plus dig Handmaid’s Tale, Squid Game & Money Heist.

Favorite number 74…look for it, it is everywhere.

Kat

Email me

I pretty much came out of the womb loving music, have sung all my life, and can freaking crush a karaoke contest like nobody’s biz. I’ve even made pretty good money off of them through the years lol! I don’t stick with just one genre, although Top 40 is my normal go-to. Besides music, I am an 18+ year experienced professional photographer, a top leader with my network marketing biz, a podcaster, and am known as the Mission Minded Mentor who helps you find your wildly inspired life.

I am obsessed with all things TEAL, candy (yes, even the gross kinds), and the most important thing you need to know…I’m hiLARious!!! Just ask me, I’ll tell ya…that was also my pickup line to land Cosmo.

As far as my family goes, I am BEYOND blessed. Along with my incredible husband, we know a thing or two about blended families. Three of the kids are mine and I have two bonus kids, whom I love just like my own. My favorite toddler girls in the WORLD and Stanley Pup round us out perfectly. We’re not perfect, but we love true and hard.

One thing I hold closest to my heart is sharing my life experience with others to help save them resources, time, money, aggravation…but most of all, pain. These airwaves are used to better the world around you and to spread laughter and kindness. THAT’S something I definitely want to be, and am honored to now be, a part of. To say I’m ecstatic to be a part of the Y107 world would be an understatement. So, ready or not, here we GO!