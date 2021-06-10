Listen live
This Copycat Chipotle Recipe Is Going Viral

Kristin Monica 9 hours ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

Pshhh, who needs to pay EXTRA for guac when you can MAKE IT YOURSELF??

Chips and guac are the staple of ANY good gathering, so impress your friends with this copycat recipe that’s going viral from PopSugar!

Add these to your shopping list immediately:

2 large avocados
1 lime
1/4 cup onion, finely chopped
1 jalapeño, stemmed, seeded, and finely chopped
2 tablespoons cilantro leaves, finely chopped
Salt and pepper for seasoning
Tortilla chips for serving

The hardest part of the entire recipe is chopping everything. After that it’s the satisfying mashing of the avocado, and mixing everything else in. And then the REALLY satisfying part of EATING the guac, and feeling like an award winning chef!

Click here for the instructions.

 

