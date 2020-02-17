Cops on Top returns to Jeff City

Officers from the Jefferson City Area will take to the rooftop for Special Olympics of Missouri.



Officer’s from Jefferson City Police Department, Cole County Sheriff’s office, Lincoln University Police Department, and Capitol Police will head up to the roof of the Capitol Plaza Hotel Thursday and Friday, February 20-21, to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. Cosmo and Lauren will join them on the roof all Thursday morning. So, if you’re in the area, please stop by with your donation. If you’re not in Jeff either of those days, NO WORRIES! This year, they have an online donation site!

Special Olympics is the chosen charity of police all over the world. So, it’s no surprise that many of these officers, including Officer Lueckenhoff of Jefferson City Police Department, participate in the Polar Plunge every year and sometimes multiple times a year. We are so excited to join in the efforts of all of these law enforcement officers. See you on the roof!