Listen Live
Breaking News
Jefferson City Police officers on top of Capitol Plaza Hotel
Cops on Top Event page / Facebook

Cops on Top returns to Jeff City

Lauren B February 17, 2020 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show, Lauren's Blog, Y107 Cares Leave a comment

Officers from the Jefferson City Area will take to the rooftop for Special Olympics of Missouri.

Officer’s from Jefferson City Police Department, Cole County Sheriff’s office, Lincoln University Police Department, and Capitol Police will head up to the roof of the Capitol Plaza Hotel Thursday and Friday, February 20-21, to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. Cosmo and Lauren will join them on the roof all Thursday morning. So, if you’re in the area, please stop by with your donation. If you’re not in Jeff either of those days, NO WORRIES! This year, they have an online donation site!

Special Olympics is the chosen charity of police all over the world. So, it’s no surprise that many of these officers, including Officer Lueckenhoff of Jefferson City Police Department, participate in the Polar Plunge every year and sometimes multiple times a year. We are so excited to join in the efforts of all of these law enforcement officers. See you on the roof!

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2020, Y107. All Rights Reserved.