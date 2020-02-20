Major Kids Water Bottle Recall

If your kid has a water bottle, you might want to take it away from them immediately.

One of the biggest water bottle companies, Contigo, has issued a massive recall, with the US Consumer Product Safety Comission. The recall affects 5.7 million of their kid’s water bottles sold between April 2018 to now. You probably bought them from your favorite stores too, like Target, Walmart, Costco, and many more. The concern is that the spout might become detached, which is a major choking hazard. However, it’s only for bottles that have a black colored spout base and spout cover. They came in 13 ounce, 14 ounce, and 20 ounce sizes in four styles, including solid colors, graphics, stainless steel, and colored stainless steel. The picture above shows many of these styles. Click here to find out more.

ContigoReportedly, there have been 427 reports of the spout detaching, with 27 of those pieces being found in the child’s mouth at the time. Scary! There was a similar recall in August of last year. However, even those replacements are impacted by THIS recall.

So what do you do if you think your water bottle is part of the recall? Take the bottle away immediately, and stop using it. Then contact Contigo for a replacement at 888-262-0622 or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall.