Y107’s Prize Hunter

Remember playing Battleship as a kid? Now imagine playing that on the radio. And you don’t just win bragging rights this time. What about $500 CASH? Or concert tickets? Welcome to the HUNT… Y107’s Prize Hunter!

We’ve hidden all sorts of prizes in a 10×10 grid (below). We’re talking cash, concert tickets, a one-year streaming subscription, and more. All you have to do is find them.

How the Hunt works:

Each weekday starting April 6th, you’ll get 4 chances a day to go on the search: around 7:45a,11:45a, 2:45p, and 4:45p.

When you hear the call out to call IN, be the 7th caller to 441-Y107 (9107) or 800-500-Y107 (9107).

Caller 7 will pick a specific square on the grid below to see if there’s something hiding underneath. For example, you might say “F-7”, or “J-3”. If you don’t find anything, play is over, and will resume with a new contestant at the next call-in time. If you “hit” a prize, you’ll get another guess, and will continue until you fully uncover a prize, or uncover a blank square.

Simple enough, right? The trick is, you want to listen EVERY time we play so you don’t miss where prizes might be located.

If you need a refresher on how to play Battleship, see this video and the notes below on how Ticket Hunter is a little different.

Minute marks in bold:

0:45– Our in studio game board is like the bottom board.

1:04– A ship is “sunk” when all holes in the ship have been hit. You’ll notice different ships have a different number of holes to hit. This is the same with our Tickets! Some tickets may have two “holes” to hit, some may have more! But the ship isn’t “sunk” and the ticket are not WON until you hit every space the tickets are on.

1:14– Our board is opposite of traditional game play, letters are on top, numbers are down the side. The upper board of the Battleship board is your printed (or screenshot) board.

2:07– Our game is different than game play here- when you hit, you get to guess again until you win the tickets or hit a blank space.

2:29– Once all holes are filled, you’ve sunk the ship, and when you find all spaces the tickets cover, you win them!

BONUS TIP: Occasionally, our YVIPs will receive the updated game board sent directly to their inbox. TALK ABOUT A HUGE ADVANTAGE if you miss a guess! Register to be a YVIP for free here!