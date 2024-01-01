Y107’s Holiday Gift Of Family

Nothing is more important than family! But for some couples, making that dream a reality can be a struggle.

At Y107, we have been blessed over the past couple of years with the opportunity to partner with Missouri Fertility to give HOPE through the Gift of Family! Our goal each year is not just to give one lucky couple the chance at a family they’ve always wanted, but to also provide support for so many struggling with infertility, letting them know they are not alone.

For the past couple of years, we made the “Gift” even more magical by doing it over the Holidays. Easily the BEST GIFT EVER!

So, Let’s Do It Again!

If you’ve been struggling to grow your family, this is the perfect opportunity for you to receive a life-changing In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment from Missouri Fertility complete with medication, PGT-A Preimplantation Genetic Testing (up to 8 embryos), and one frozen embryo transfer for FREE! (That’s a combined package value worth about $25,000!*)

Fill out the form below before midnight, Sunday, December 15th.

Everyone Wins: Just for entering, you can receive $50 off a consultation from Missouri Fertility and free complimentary semen analysis in conjunction with your consultation. (Find details on the entry confirmation screen)

Have you or your partner had a voluntary sterilization? * Yes No Have you had IVF before? * Yes No Do you have frozen embryos? * Yes No Would you require a donor for egg/sperm or a surrogate? * Yes No Why should you win the gift of family? * 200 words or less Follow Missouri Fertility on Facebook! Heck yes! Sign me up to be a Y107 VIP! Yes, I want to hear more about special offers and discounts from Missouri Fertility.

* Y107 and Missouri Fertility cannot guarantee the success of a pregnancy. Winner can not exchange prize for cash value. The recipient might have to pay for certain medicines up to $1,000. The cost of donor eggs, donor sperm, donor embryos, and/or gestational carrier are not included. Also not included are any things insurance will cover (ex: preventative items like the infectious disease panel)