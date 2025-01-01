Inside Columbia Magazine’s Cutest Pet Contest

Think your pet is the cutest in Columbia? Now’s the time to show them off! Submit a photo of your pet into one of the four categories along with your gotcha story, and let Columbia see the cuteness!

Nominations are open NOW through Jan. 13. Starting Jan. 14, the public can vote once a day through Jan. 27. Winners will be revealed in our March/April issue, so get ready to see if your pet will be voted the cutest in Columbia!

While you’re here, consider supporting local shelters like the Central Missouri Humane Society, Second Chance or other animal organizations in Columbia. Your contributions make a difference for pets in need of forever homes!

Happy nominating!