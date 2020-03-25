CoMo Restaurants Providing Delivery And Other Options

BIG THANKS to the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau for compiling this list!

We’ve talked a lot about the impact that COVID-19 is going to have on local businesses, including local restaurants. Many establishments are trying to make due with take-out or curbside service.

Please check out this list of restaurants from the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, patronize these places when you can. And maybe tip a couple of extra bucks too!

You could even take it a step further and snap a picture and share on your social media. It might remind others to do the same, or even give them some options the next time they’re thinking about picking something up to take it home.

Obviously restaurants are not the only businesses that will be affected, so if you buy something local other than food…post that too!