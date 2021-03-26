Columbia’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

The 2021 Columbia, MO 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is back AND IN-PERSON this year!

This year is the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the 5th annual Columbia Memorial Stair Climb.

We climb to honor. We climb to remember.

Saturday, May 8th

Register Now

The Climb is first and foremost a memorial event which holds first responders who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the highest regard and exists to honor them. With the proceeds from the registration fee we have elected to support two foundations which we believe to be on the front line of supporting First Responders and their families.

The first and primary beneficiary of the Columbia Memorial Stair Climb is Safety Net of Missouri. Safety Net of Missouri provides benefits to the families of fallen Firefighters, Police Officers, EMS Providers, and Corrections Officers. The Safety Net of Missouri has recently grown into Boone County and we are proud to support them as we firmly believe in the cause of taking care of our own.

The second beneficiary is the Firefighter Cancer Support Network. A portion of the 343 Fire Service registration tickets sold will be donated to the FCSN. Studies show that two out of every three firefighters will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. The FSCN is on the front line of prevention education so that firefighters may better understand the risks and how to protect themselves. They also do tremendous work in supporting firefighters who have been diagnosed with cancer, offering information and a network of professionals giving them the best chance of survival.