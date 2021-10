Halloween is all about CANDY, CANDY, CANDY!

The tradition of going door to door in a mad dash for candy has changed quite a bit over the last couple of years, especially since COVID. However, the TRUNK or Treats have been popping up everywhere! Nothing like having a safe place to go, where you can maximize the candy collection, as the cars are closer than houses are. Here’s the locations we know of so far this year in Columbia. Feel free to add any we’re missing to the comments section below.