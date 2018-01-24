COLUMBIA TOYS R US IS CLOSING

Toy’s R Us is closing almost 200 stores across the country including the CoMo store!
Here is a full list of the stores that are closing
“Just four months ago and prior to the holiday shopping season, Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy protection as its sales were waning and debt was piling up. The toy chain faces increased competition from the likes of Amazon, Walmart, and Target, and it’s struggled meeting consumers’ needs online.” –cnbc
TOYS "R" US STORE CLOSING LIST:
Toys "R" Us just listed 175 stores that it's closing in the U.S. They include Toys "R" Us, Babies "R" Us, side-by-side (both stores in one), and outlet stores. Here's the list, from bankruptcy court: pic.twitter.com/OwtwqWxIGQ
