COLUMBIA TOYS R US IS CLOSING

cosmo January 24, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

Toy’s R Us is closing almost 200 stores across the country including the CoMo store!

 

Here is a full list of the stores that are closing

 

“Just four months ago and prior to the holiday shopping season, Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy protection as its sales were waning and debt was piling up. The toy chain faces increased competition from the likes of AmazonWalmart, and Target, and it’s struggled meeting consumers’ needs online.” –cnbc

