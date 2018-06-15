Still trying to brainstorm what to get Dad for Father’s Day without breaking the bank? Check out these local ideas.



With Father’s Day only a few days away, many of us are still trying to figure out what the heck we’re getting our dads. Gone are the days of ties or tools or golf clubs… at least, I think… so what are American’s actually buying their fathers?

In 2016, greeting cards took the top of the list with 65% of kids using them as their go-to gift and special outings at 47%. Shockingly, home improvement and gardening tools came in last, at only 15%.

And if you weren’t feeling bad yet, the next bit of information might make you question your gift giving: studies have shown that on average, 25-34 year olds spend $177.90 on their dads, with 18-24 year olds spending $148.47. Yikes. Seriously…

I know everyone believes their dad is worth a million bucks, but if you’re looking to get your daddio something more reasonably priced, check out these unique gift ideas here in Central Missouri. From outdoors to indoors – adventure to relaxation, Columbia has it:

FREE

The Sandlot playing at Rose Music Hall Park http://rosemusichall.com/events/category/movies-in-the-park/

Rock Bridge State Park

Hiking

Biking Trails

Cave Exploring

Columbia Farmer’s Market https://columbiafarmersmarket.org/

Logboat Brewing Co. http://www.logboatbrewing.com/

Cooper’s Landing http://www.cooperslanding.net/

Big Tree http://www.bikekatytrail.com/burr-oak-tree.aspx

$10.00 – $30.00

Play at Midway Golf & Games https://midwaygolfgames.com/

Driving Range

Par 3 Course

Miniature Golf

Go Karts

Batting Cages

Foot Golf

Yard Games

Kayak/Canoe rentals at Finger Lakes State Park https://mostateparks.com/page/60201/kayak-and-canoe-rental

Ragtag Cinema https://www.ragtagcinema.org/calendar/

Breakout CoMo http://www.breakoutcomo.com/

Meriwether Café and Bike Shop on the MKT Trail https://meriwethercafeandbikeshop.com/

$30.00 – $50.00

LA Nickell + Lake of The Woods Golf Courses https://www.como.gov/parksandrec/facilities/golf/