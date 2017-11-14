Columbia Holiday Parade Is This Sunday 3pm

The 38th Annual Columbia Jaycees Holiday Parade is this Sunday at 3pm in the District. This years theme is “Santa’s Helpers”.

The Sunday before Thanksgiving is always the day for the Columbia Jaycees Holiday Parade. Be sure to be on the look out for Y107 and our Fun Dip Float powered by Oriental Trading Co.

The parade will begin at the corner of Broadway & College, then progress West on Broadway to 5th Street. The parade will then progress South on 5th and end at the parking structure at 5th & Locust.

Registration your entry for the parade online: Registration