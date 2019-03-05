Here’s a Collection of the Best Bachelor Reactions from Last Night

So last night was the Bachelor night we’ve all been waiting for!

SPOILER ALERT:

Cassie broke up with Colton (and perpetuated all of the “women send mixed signals” stereotypes but that’s another story) and he finally jumped over that stupid wall! It really is the most shocking and dramatic season yet. Of course, the internet had some thoughts and I am DYING OF LAUGHTER!

When her words say “I’m confused” but her eyes say “help me” #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/4rCT2nJYdo — ShesAllBach (@ShesAllBach) March 5, 2019