COLLEGE SOCCER PLAYER SAVES A LIFE WITH CPR!

How did Nat Belsito’s binge watching of the “The Office” save the life of a squirrel?
Natalie is a freshman at Central Michigan University and she and some of her soccer teammates saw a squirrel struggling in a cold campus pond.
They first tried to use a hockey stick but that didn’t work.
How did they rescue the animal?
“Honestly, when I was doing it, I was thinking of the episode of ‘The Office’ when they do CPR. I was literally singing that song as I tried to do it.”
Brought a squirrel back from the dead, what was your Wednesday like? #chipshelpingchips pic.twitter.com/htDv2ncjzI
— nat belsito (@natbels7) March 29, 2018
“I couldn’t just leave it, you know?” Belsito told Central Michigan Life, the student newspaper. “It definitely was drowning because it was really slow when we saw it and it started to dip its head under the water.”