COLLEGE SOCCER PLAYER SAVES A LIFE WITH CPR!

How did Nat Belsito’s binge watching of the “The Office” save the life of a squirrel?

Natalie is a freshman at Central Michigan University and she and some of her soccer teammates saw a squirrel struggling in a cold campus pond.

They first tried to use a hockey stick but that didn’t work.

How did they rescue the animal?

“Honestly, when I was doing it, I was thinking of the episode of ‘The Office’ when they do CPR. I was literally singing that song as I tried to do it.”

Brought a squirrel back from the dead, what was your Wednesday like? #chipshelpingchips pic.twitter.com/htDv2ncjzI — nat belsito (@natbels7) March 29, 2018