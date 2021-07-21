Win Jefferson City Jaycees Cole County Fair Passes!

Fair Season is in full swing! Next week, July 26-31st, it’s Jefferson City’s turn with the JC Jaycees Cole County Fair. The carnival, food, live music, and events each night. See the full schedule below. As always, admission is FREE on Monday, with $10 admission on Tuesday. The rest of the week is $15 admission.

There’s also the carnival deals, with $1/ride on Monday and arm bands for just $20 the rest of the week.

And join Y107 as we hang out from 6p-8p Wednesday night with your chance at Y107 Tshirts, State Fair tickets, and more!

And since we’re also your FREE TICKETS station, join us on-air Friday, Monday, and Tuesday for the chance to win 4 entry tickets. Cosmo and Lauren have them each morning, Kristin each afternoon, and Carson will give you a shot during Friday’s Throwback Lunch!