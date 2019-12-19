Listen Live
Breaking News
Shutterstock/Tetiana Shumbasova

Coke just created the BEST subscription box!

Liz December 18, 2019 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

If you have a soda fan in your life, this subscription box is the BEST gift idea EVER!

Giphy.com

Coca-Cola just created an Insiders Club box where you can try new products before they hit the shelves.

Think of a wine club….BUT BETTER! 

Giphy.com

The box only costs $10 a month and already has thousands of subscribers. 

Coke shared that it will send a variety of products like Aha flavored sparking water and Coke Energy, along with some “surprises and swag.”

Forget gifting this to someone, I’m grabbing a subscription for myself! 

Giphy.com

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2019, Y107. All Rights Reserved.