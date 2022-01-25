Listen live
Espresso machine

If You Love Coffee But Don’t Know the Different Drinks, Click Here

Kristin Monica 21 hours ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

I honestly was never sure what the difference was between all the different types of coffee. Apparently it’s just the ratio of water to espresso or milk to espresso! This video popped up on the things YouTube thought I would like and I thought it was really interesting!

We actually have a Kaldi’s Coffee espresso machine and coffee here at Zimmer in a do-it-yourself type scenario and I’ve always been really nervous to try the espresso machine because I had NO idea how to work it, and NO idea how to make any fancy espresso coffees, but after this video, I might go try it!

