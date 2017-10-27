Do you know what clean water is?



Take our Clean Water Trivia quiz for your chance to win a water filtration system!

Grand Prize: An EPS 1000 Microbiological Water Filter from Eco Water

+ Provides great tasting pure water for cooking and drinking – eliminates the need for bottled water.

+ Independently tested and certified to reduce lead and chlorine taste and odor.

+ Has a compact design with no storage tank – saves valuable under-sink storage space.

+ No waste water during filtration process; a great GREEN drinking water filtration solution.

+ Minerals are retained for improved taste.

+ Fail-safe shutoff provides a sense of security regarding quality of drinking water.

+ Encapsulated replacement filters with sealed outer shell to ensure that every filter change is sanitary and dry.

Everyone wins: A coupon for $50 off a yearly home maintenance plan with Eco Water

A winner will be announced on Monday, November 6th!

Take the quiz using the form below.

*If you have a slow Internet connection, it could take a few seconds for the form to load.