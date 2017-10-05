CLC Lip-Sync Battle Fundraiser

We all love Fallon’s lip-sync battles and even more so Spike TV’s “Lip Sync Battle”. They’re so popular in fact, they’ve inspired a fun competition October 27th at the lake. Children’s Learning Center in Camdenton is hosting this event, which promises an evening of music, dance, and fun, and offers the perfect opportunity for local stars to enjoy their minutes of fame in the spotlight performing live!!!

Solo, duo, and groups will be competing for prizes, with the top 3 being decided by Audience vote, so they definitely need you to attend and add to the fun. There’ll also be a Top Overall Judges choice winner. Other prizes will be given away throughout the night.

Advanced tickets are $5 or $10 at the door! All funds raised will go to CLC’s Scholarship Fund, which will help provide services directly to young children with special needs & developmental delays.

Find out more about the event here.

There are still a few spots open if you’d like to compete as well. Get the forms here.