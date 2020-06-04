Class of 2020 Celebration Prize Winner List

We had an awesome time celebrating the Senior Class of 2020 with the Columbia High Schools Senior All-Night Party! We are all so proud of you!
As we look forward to your bright future, we had fun looking back on some of the big songs from your milestone years. We loved hearing the shout outs and well wishes from your friends and families, near and far (catch those below). Also thanks to some notable alumni for sending in well wishes (videos below).
Here’s a list of all the names of those who won tonight. (Sorry if we butchered your name.)
$10 Andy’s gift card
Erin Koller
Tanner Tettleton
Edward Hudlow
Rayden Wheeler
Elijah Lewis
Ariana Kiari
Jailene Santiago
Reyna Houston
Ashley Watson
Autumn Kennely
$50 Amazon gift card
DeAriel Derritt
NaTalya Hayes
Delanie Boatright
Sadia Mournita
Emily O’Conner
Katherine Devine
Mary Grossmann
Timothy Smith
Ashley McNeal
Malik Yanis
$50 Target gift card
Luke Simon
Travis Weston
Big O Oil Change (donated by MFA Oil Co.)
Faith Koo
Keyonna Neal
Lavering Reynold
$50 Academy Sports gift card
Malek Ben Ayed
$100 Target gift card
Alexandra Loesing
Luvonte Bressler
$10 McDonald’s gift card
Parker O’Gorman
Cassidy Lee
Paxton Hendrickson
$20 Chick-fil-A gift card
Katherine Bushnell
Noah Haskamp
Jernee Johnson
Armone Hassell
Savannah Schlude
Cristal Brown
Darcy Ross
Alex Ingalls
Maci Kuchta
Mark Ziervogel
$50 Target gift card (donated by Sedona Homes)
Roman Canty
Maki Buno
Grace Dyer
Samantha Lewis
Isaac Owings
Darius McPike
$50 Dicks Sporting gift card
Mustafa Binalsheikh
$25 Walmart gift card (donated by West Broadway Walmart)
Alex Harvey
$100 Amazon gift card
Meriam Schieber
Luke Paddock
Grace Spell
Saylor Forsyth
Treasure Curtis
Keurig, K-Compact Single Serve Coffee Maker
Jailin Coleman
$15 Zaxby’s gift card
Taylor Smith
Cooper Greenwood
$20 Andy’s gift card (donated by Andy’s Frozen Custard)
Jennifer Lopez
Dustin Straun
Tyra Perry
La’Trell Dollinger
Aaron Melville
Titleist golf balls – $50 value (donated by Missouri Employers Mutual) & $10 Andy’s gift card
Parker Wright
$50 Shakespeare’s Pizza gift card
Grace Brownfield
Christian Nilson
$50 HyVee gift card (donated by West Broadway HyVee)
Trinity Stosdgell
Lauren Freesman
Cadeau Ahiboneye
Naomi Garson
Matthew Covert
Kenya Dickson
Sophia Fernandez
Blake Ramey
Mitchel Green
Jameson Walker
$100 Mastercard gift card (donated by Central Bank of Boone County)
Matthew Heinreich
Diamond Harris
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Headphones
Mya Drayton
$25 Panera Bread gift card
Oakley Lorson
Taryn Criblez
Summer Evans
Alaysha Holmes
Lamia Givens
Mason Jaberg
Will Linder
Hayden Preis
$20 Breaktime gift card (donated by MFA Oil Co.)
Isaac Neuhaus
Stormie Scott
Morgan Hurt
$25 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card
Alissa Wilhite
Addison Upton
Dakavon Jacobs
Landon Link
$25 Starbucks gift card
Martin Hasa
Thomas Haris
Coby Gibson
Amber Bittle
Dylan Shelton
Jordyn Thompson
Sheddrick Jones
Eenika Kumar
$25 Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Yahye Abdirahman
Kyle Taylor
Kayli Lighter
Matthew Swartz
XBOX One S
Rickeah Henderson
Jacob Ungles
$20 Domino’s gift card
Dylan Green
Ryan Craig
Cole Mahan
Devin Riggins
Jeremiah Jefferson
Jack Stevens
Mikaela Mitchell
Katona Smith
$20 Wendy’s gift card
Lindsey Mackey
Thomas Brown
Ava Butler
$25 Las Margaritas gift card
Koh Beatty
Caleb Foster
Drew Turner
Lindsey Smith
$25 Jiffy Lube gift card (donated by MFA Oil Co.)
Lawson Rainey
$50 Amazon gift card
Jack Martin
Jacob Leach
Devonte Kelley
Trevon Hickim
Hannah Ricketts
James Laryen
Lauren Linford
Hayley Dennis
Sophia Bones
Madison Wiles
$100 HyVee gift card (donated by West Broadway HyVee)
Terience Ousley
Madeline Larler
Kourtney Johnson
Esther Dox (Queen)
Robert Miller
XBOX 1 Call of Duty Modern Warfare game & $10 Andy’s gift card
Owen Bradley
PS4 Call of Duty Modern Warfare game & $10 Andy’s gift card
William Ayers
$25 Target gift card (donated by Linda & Dave Hammond)
Trevonne Hicks
$25 Papa John’s gift card
Megan Henry
Gabriel Watkins
Caroline Bowers
Jacek Kapela
$25 Subway gift card
Choi Cossette
Addisyn Creed
Ember Atkins
Dakota Nitherway
Hannah Schoonover
Mary Kate Bordenkicher
Kaden Albert
Gisele Bouchard
HP 14 laptop
Madison White
43” Samsung UHDTV
Paige Magee
Erin Oliver
50″ TV (value $279)
Dalemarco Bryant
HP14 laptop ($449 value)
Rachel Alvarez
XBOX ONE S ($370 value)
Ansley Barnes
$150 Target Gift Card
Lucas Clements
$250 VISA Gift Card
Deuce Tatum
REMINDER: Winners should watch their phone and email for prize pick up details! They can direct any questions to our email sanpparents@gmail.com.
Thanks to all the contributing sponsors who made the whole event possible:
Shelter Insurance, Columbia Insurance Group, Miller Professional Imaging, Women’s Health Associates, Kelly Mescher (attorney), Caraker Law Firm, Grimes, Fay & Kopp, Harlan, Still & Koch, Coil Construction, Johnston Paint & Decorating, LaCrosse Lumber, Mid City Lumber, Muzzy Builders, Pro Plumbing & Hydrojetting, Accounting Plus, Con Agg, Hawks Dental Office, Tyler Nivens- DDS, Steven Taylor- DDS- Central MO Orthodontics, Dr. & Mrs. Mark Adams, Dr. & Mrs. Wilson Beckett, Dr. & Mrs. Pete Buchert, Dr. & Mrs. Van Darkow, Dr. & Mrs. Flaker, Dr. & Mrs. Kyle Groshong, Mrs. Jean Gurucharri, Drs. Joseph & Mary Muscato, Dr. & Mrs. Jeff Seaberg, Dr. & Mrs. Patrick Smith, Veterans United Foundation, Central MO CPCU Society, Kerry Bramon Remodeling, Peach Tree Animal Hospital, Kate and Bruce Harry, Monique and Chris Lorson, Nick and Mary McNatt, John Miles, Dr. and Mrs. James Garb, and Anne Fitzsimmons.
