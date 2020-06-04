Class of 2020 Celebration Prize Winner List

We had an awesome time celebrating the Senior Class of 2020 with the Columbia High Schools Senior All-Night Party! We are all so proud of you!

As we look forward to your bright future, we had fun looking back on some of the big songs from your milestone years. We loved hearing the shout outs and well wishes from your friends and families, near and far (catch those below). Also thanks to some notable alumni for sending in well wishes (videos below).

Here’s a list of all the names of those who won tonight. (Sorry if we butchered your name.)

$10 Andy’s gift card

Erin Koller

Tanner Tettleton

Edward Hudlow

Rayden Wheeler

Elijah Lewis

Ariana Kiari

Jailene Santiago

Reyna Houston

Ashley Watson

Autumn Kennely

$50 Amazon gift card

DeAriel Derritt

NaTalya Hayes

Delanie Boatright

Sadia Mournita

Emily O’Conner

Katherine Devine

Mary Grossmann

Timothy Smith

Ashley McNeal

Malik Yanis

$50 Target gift card

Luke Simon

Travis Weston

Big O Oil Change (donated by MFA Oil Co.)

Faith Koo

Keyonna Neal

Lavering Reynold

$50 Academy Sports gift card

Malek Ben Ayed

$100 Target gift card

Alexandra Loesing

Luvonte Bressler

$10 McDonald’s gift card

Parker O’Gorman

Cassidy Lee

Paxton Hendrickson

$20 Chick-fil-A gift card

Katherine Bushnell

Noah Haskamp

Jernee Johnson

Armone Hassell

Savannah Schlude

Cristal Brown

Darcy Ross

Alex Ingalls

Maci Kuchta

Mark Ziervogel

$50 Target gift card (donated by Sedona Homes)

Roman Canty

Maki Buno

Grace Dyer

Samantha Lewis

Isaac Owings

Darius McPike

$50 Dicks Sporting gift card

Mustafa Binalsheikh

$25 Walmart gift card (donated by West Broadway Walmart)

Alex Harvey

$100 Amazon gift card

Meriam Schieber

Luke Paddock

Grace Spell

Saylor Forsyth

Treasure Curtis

Keurig, K-Compact Single Serve Coffee Maker

Jailin Coleman

$15 Zaxby’s gift card

Taylor Smith

Cooper Greenwood

$20 Andy’s gift card (donated by Andy’s Frozen Custard)

Jennifer Lopez

Dustin Straun

Tyra Perry

La’Trell Dollinger

Aaron Melville

Titleist golf balls – $50 value (donated by Missouri Employers Mutual) & $10 Andy’s gift card

Parker Wright

$50 Shakespeare’s Pizza gift card

Grace Brownfield

Christian Nilson

$50 HyVee gift card (donated by West Broadway HyVee)

Trinity Stosdgell

Lauren Freesman

Cadeau Ahiboneye

Naomi Garson

Matthew Covert

Kenya Dickson

Sophia Fernandez

Blake Ramey

Mitchel Green

Jameson Walker

$100 Mastercard gift card (donated by Central Bank of Boone County)

Matthew Heinreich

Diamond Harris

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Headphones

Mya Drayton

$25 Panera Bread gift card

Oakley Lorson

Taryn Criblez

Summer Evans

Alaysha Holmes

Lamia Givens

Mason Jaberg

Will Linder

Hayden Preis

$20 Breaktime gift card (donated by MFA Oil Co.)

Isaac Neuhaus

Stormie Scott

Morgan Hurt

$25 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card

Alissa Wilhite

Addison Upton

Dakavon Jacobs

Landon Link

$25 Starbucks gift card

Martin Hasa

Thomas Haris

Coby Gibson

Amber Bittle

Dylan Shelton

Jordyn Thompson

Sheddrick Jones

Eenika Kumar

$25 Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Yahye Abdirahman

Kyle Taylor

Kayli Lighter

Matthew Swartz

XBOX One S

Rickeah Henderson

Jacob Ungles

$20 Domino’s gift card

Dylan Green

Ryan Craig

Cole Mahan

Devin Riggins

Jeremiah Jefferson

Jack Stevens

Mikaela Mitchell

Katona Smith

$20 Wendy’s gift card

Lindsey Mackey

Thomas Brown

Ava Butler

$25 Las Margaritas gift card

Koh Beatty

Caleb Foster

Drew Turner

Lindsey Smith

$25 Jiffy Lube gift card (donated by MFA Oil Co.)

Lawson Rainey

$50 Amazon gift card

Jack Martin

Jacob Leach

Devonte Kelley

Trevon Hickim

Hannah Ricketts

James Laryen

Lauren Linford

Hayley Dennis

Sophia Bones

Madison Wiles

$100 HyVee gift card (donated by West Broadway HyVee)

Terience Ousley

Madeline Larler

Kourtney Johnson

Esther Dox (Queen)

Robert Miller

XBOX 1 Call of Duty Modern Warfare game & $10 Andy’s gift card

Owen Bradley

PS4 Call of Duty Modern Warfare game & $10 Andy’s gift card

William Ayers

$25 Target gift card (donated by Linda & Dave Hammond)

Trevonne Hicks

$25 Papa John’s gift card

Megan Henry

Gabriel Watkins

Caroline Bowers

Jacek Kapela

$25 Subway gift card

Choi Cossette

Addisyn Creed

Ember Atkins

Dakota Nitherway

Hannah Schoonover

Mary Kate Bordenkicher

Kaden Albert

Gisele Bouchard

HP 14 laptop

Madison White

43” Samsung UHDTV

Paige Magee

Erin Oliver

50″ TV (value $279)

Dalemarco Bryant

HP14 laptop ($449 value)

Rachel Alvarez

XBOX ONE S ($370 value)

Ansley Barnes

$150 Target Gift Card

Lucas Clements

$250 VISA Gift Card

Deuce Tatum

REMINDER: Winners should watch their phone and email for prize pick up details! They can direct any questions to our email sanpparents@gmail.com.

Thanks to all the contributing sponsors who made the whole event possible:

Shelter Insurance, Columbia Insurance Group, Miller Professional Imaging, Women’s Health Associates, Kelly Mescher (attorney), Caraker Law Firm, Grimes, Fay & Kopp, Harlan, Still & Koch, Coil Construction, Johnston Paint & Decorating, LaCrosse Lumber, Mid City Lumber, Muzzy Builders, Pro Plumbing & Hydrojetting, Accounting Plus, Con Agg, Hawks Dental Office, Tyler Nivens- DDS, Steven Taylor- DDS- Central MO Orthodontics, Dr. & Mrs. Mark Adams, Dr. & Mrs. Wilson Beckett, Dr. & Mrs. Pete Buchert, Dr. & Mrs. Van Darkow, Dr. & Mrs. Flaker, Dr. & Mrs. Kyle Groshong, Mrs. Jean Gurucharri, Drs. Joseph & Mary Muscato, Dr. & Mrs. Jeff Seaberg, Dr. & Mrs. Patrick Smith, Veterans United Foundation, Central MO CPCU Society, Kerry Bramon Remodeling, Peach Tree Animal Hospital, Kate and Bruce Harry, Monique and Chris Lorson, Nick and Mary McNatt, John Miles, Dr. and Mrs. James Garb, and Anne Fitzsimmons.