Cinnamon Shrimp Tail Crunch? EW!

Have you heard this saga? Writer/Producer Jensen Karp (who is the husband of Boy Meets World star, Danielle Fishel) posted a couple pictures on Twitter of what clearly looks like shrimp tails that have gone through the Cinnamon dusting process.

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

After “investigating,” Cinnamon Toast Crunch decided this.

After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended. We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

Publicly they’re in denial, but in Jensen’s DMs, apparently they’d like to investigate the shrimp tail further.

Should I take MY shrimp tail to a lab? I’m all-in. pic.twitter.com/QCWuqCKgH6 — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

After this correspondence, followers convinced Jensen to go back through the bag he had previously put back in the box and shoved out of sight in disgust.

I was convinced to go back through the bag, since when I first noticed the shrimp tails, I freaked out and closed the box. Here’s all my findings, which also now includes a weird little string? pic.twitter.com/mRDUhqG3I8 — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

He found a few squares with black markings on them that were baked INTO the square.

For real – someone tell me they aren’t like maggots or bugs. Is it shrimp adjacent? (also just found this weird cinnamon covered pea thing?)

I wish this was a joke. pic.twitter.com/7pCs0TJCpv — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021



One follower had some… not pleasant… explanations.

Mouse or rat droppings. Guaranteed they made a home in a bag of flour or other raw ingredient and all of the shrimp, string and everything else is their scavenged items. — Len (@ljc062179) March 23, 2021

Apparently the bag in question came from a two-bag box of cereal, and Topanga is the fierce lady we all know she is. Danielle Fishel peered into the OTHER bag in the box… and…

UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include…(I don’t even want to say it)…dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

At just about this point, he realizes he’s the newest appalling sensation on the internet:

I’m the new Gorilla Glue Girl, aren’t I? — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021



On Day 2 of the saga, Cinnamon Toast Crunch is now “confident” that this was not their fault.



Now a lab is paying the cost to test the shrimp tails sugar accumulation to see what it really is.

I am happy to report: a Carcinologist (crustacean researcher) that works at NHMLA is going to morphologically identify the shrimp using microscopy and he will work with a team of researchers to use DNA to try and identify the putative shrimp down to species. THIS IS HAPPENING. — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 24, 2021



Jensen also went on TMZ to tell his story:

And that’s where we are so far with the story. Maybe it’s just been a slow news week but this is RIVITING (and also revolting) stuff. Are you still a fan of CTC? Are you waiting for the results? What do you think it is? Drop your thoughts in the comments!