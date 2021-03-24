Listen live
Cinnamon Shrimp Tail Crunch? EW!

Kristin Monica 6 hours ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

Have you heard this saga? Writer/Producer Jensen Karp (who is the husband of Boy Meets World star, Danielle Fishel) posted a couple pictures on Twitter of what clearly looks like shrimp tails that have gone through the Cinnamon dusting process.

After “investigating,” Cinnamon Toast Crunch decided this.

Publicly they’re in denial, but in Jensen’s DMs, apparently they’d like to investigate the shrimp tail further.

After this correspondence, followers convinced Jensen to go back through the bag he had previously put back in the box and shoved out of sight in disgust.

He found a few squares with black markings on them that were baked INTO the square.


One follower had some… not pleasant… explanations.

Apparently the bag in question came from a two-bag box of cereal, and Topanga is the fierce lady we all know she is. Danielle Fishel peered into the OTHER bag in the box… and…

 

At just about this point, he realizes he’s the newest appalling sensation on the internet:


On Day 2 of the saga, Cinnamon Toast Crunch is now “confident” that this was not their fault.


Now a lab is paying the cost to test the shrimp tails sugar accumulation to see what it really is.


Jensen also went on TMZ to tell his story:

And that’s where we are so far with the story. Maybe it’s just been a slow news week but this is RIVITING (and also revolting) stuff. Are you still a fan of CTC? Are you waiting for the results? What do you think it is? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

