Order Deadlines If You Want Your Christmas Gifts On Time!

If you looked at my Amazon account right now you would see a cart full of Christmas gifts for my family and friends. I have been procrastinating on paying it because I know my bank account will say, OUCH! However, I should probably act fast if I want my gifts to come in time for the Holidays.

Consumer Reports figured out the deadline for 2018 to receive your gifts on time from FedEx, UPS, the U.S. Postal Service, and other delivery services. If you want to receive them on time, you will need to place your orders between December 10 and December 18. However, I would encourage you to not wait until the last minutes for obvious reasons. They also said that online shopping will be insane this year. Duh!

So don’t make aunt Suzy mad you didn’t get her those oven mitts on time. Stop procrastinating and get those gifts already!

Are you buying most of your Christmas gifts online or in store?