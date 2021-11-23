Get PAID to Watch Christmas Movies!

If you are the person who loves EVERY cheesy Christmas movie that ever was, reviews.org has a job for you!

If you could EASILY watch 25 Christmas movies of your choosing in 25 days and offer your review, you could earn $2,500 in compensation, AND a year subscription to Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hallmark Movies Now!

If you’re like “oh I’m SO IN” Apply here by 5pm on December 3rd. They’re announcing their decision December 10th, and even if you aren’t selected to be the reviewer, they have prizes for 5 other applicants! I mean, I’d apply just for the year subscription to all those streaming services!