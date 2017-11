9 year old Jacob Thompson wants your needs your help as he fights Stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer

Jacob is not expected to make it to Christmas but that’s not stopping him from enjoying his favorite time of the year. His family is asking you to send him a Christmas card so he can feel the love of the season. People have been sending him gifts, cards, and toys from all across the country. You can too! Here’s his address

Jacob Thompson

C/O Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102