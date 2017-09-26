Chip and Joanna Are Calling It Quits!

That’s all folks! The ‘Fixer Upper’ power couple is done.

The upcoming season 5 will be the last for their hit HGTV show

WHY ARE THEY ENDING THE SHOW?

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with.”

Chip and Jo Jo want to return to more of a normal lifestyle and handle their business out of the public eye for the sake of their 4 kids.

IS THEIR MARRIAGE IN TROUBLE?

They commented on rumors that their marriage is on the rocks, or that the show’s ending so Joanna can pursue a skincare line.

“Our marriage has honestly never been stronger. This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment.”

SEASON 5 WILL AIR IN NOVEMBER ON HGTV