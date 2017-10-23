Children Are Running Around With #Pumpkinbutts

#pumpkinbutts

So it’s fall, and that means cider, the smell of potpourri, and of course pumpkins. However, there is a new trend that is on the rise… and like most trends is quite strange. This one sees parents painting their babies butts to look like pumpkins and posting the pics on Instagram!

The festive photos are blessed with the hashtag #Pumpkinbutts. This viral trend has the internet quite divided. While some believe this is the cutest thing they have ever seen others disagree. “Say no to pumpkin butts!” One mother writes stating children are not chalkboards or blank canvases.

Why are people doing this? Well, why not? Let us know what you think about pumpkin butts below!