Listen Live
Breaking News
Kansas City Chiefs logo
Shutterstock/Jeff Bukowski

Chiefs player celebrates win by paying for shelter’s adoption fees

Liz February 3, 2020 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

We witnessed history last night as we watched the Chiefs win the Super Bowl!

And now all the players are celebrating by heading to Disney World, except one. 

The Chiefs’ defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi, just offered to pay for all the adoption fees at the KC Pet Project. 

The KC Pet Project said, “KC WINS! We are so excited to announce that the Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi is choosing to celebrate the Super Bowl win by paying for the adoptions of all the adoptable dogs currently at KC Pet Project! We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick and he couldn’t have thought of a better ending.” 

If you are looking for a new four-legged best friend, you might want to head to the KC Pet Project’s website TODAY!

Until next football season, LET’S GO CHIEFS!

Giphy.com

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2020, Y107. All Rights Reserved.