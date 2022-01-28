CHEER Live at Chaifetz Arena – June 24th

You’ve seen the Netflix docuseries “Cheer”, right? You know, the one that followed the trials and tribulations of Navarro College’s competitive cheer squad as they worked to win a coveted national title? Well now, you can experience the drama, LIVE in STL.

June 24th, catch “Cheer LIVE” at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. It’s a cheerleading performance exposition featuring talent from the show.

Tickets go on sale at 10a Feb. 4th

Bringing together fan favorites from the two most successful rival cheer programs in the country, Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College, CHEER LIVE will feature 14x National Champion coach and best-selling author, Monica Aldama alongside cheer stars such as Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer. The full cast features Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, James Thomas, Jeron Hazelwood, Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap, and more to be announced. The premiere athletes all make mat for an electrifying exhibition of never-before-seen stunts and stage performances that are sure to have fans on the edge of their seats. Without the restraints of scorecards, judges, and time limits, CHEER LIVE will transform the nail-biting sport of competitive cheerleading into a first-of-its-kind premiere athletic event staged with the epic production value of a live concert.

“I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour,” says Morgan Simianer. “We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — It’s going to be so fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, that can be me one day.”

“The world has fallen in love with the stars of Cheer and we were convinced that their careers as Cheerleaders should not come to an end after Daytona. CHEER LIVE will change the way the sport is viewed forever, allowing younger & aspiring cheerleaders to envision a future of cheerleading beyond the mat. These world-class cheer stars are going to blow minds when they go FULL OUT this summer on the CHEER LIVE TOUR…” added tour creator and producer Jared Paul, Founder of Faculty Productions.

Season two of the Emmy Award-winning docuseries CHEER is now streaming only on Netflix.

To follow the CHEER LIVE tour journey, follow @cheertourofficial on Instagram. For more information please visit https://www.cheertourofficial.com/. The CHEER LIVE tour is not officially affiliated with Netflix.