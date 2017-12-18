Charlie Puth w/Hailee Steinfeld @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater Aug. 6

One of the most sensational young artists on the scene is coming to St. Louis! Charlie Puth brings his “The Voicenotes Tour” to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater Monday, August 6th, adding to an already stellar summer of concerts next summer.

Oh, and he’s bringing Hailee Steinfeld along with him! YES!

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday at all Ticketmaster locations, and online here.

Of course, we’ve already got the lock on some, and will have your chance to win them before you can buy them Thursday and Friday with Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show. Keep listening for more details.