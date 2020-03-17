Changes to Mid-Mo With COVID-19 Concerns

With every passing hour, we seem to get more and more updates as to how we are proactively handling COVID-19 concerns. At times, it’s hard to keep up. We’d even say it’s mentally taxing to keep up. So here’s the latest info we’ve heard that is impacting life in Mid-Missouri.

Crowd Size Limitations:

At first, the major cities like St. Louis and Kansas City were banning gathering of more than 1000. Over the weekend, that has changed significantly. In both Cole County and the City of Columbia, gatherings are now being limited to less than 50 people per CDC guidelines. However, Mayor Treece in Columbia would rather that number be less than 25 people. Meanwhile, President Trump would rather that number be 10 or less.

At this time, there have been Mid-Mo shut downs or curfews put in place like in other cities. There are also no bans on dining in at restaurants being mandated, other than the max number of people in the building.

Stores are also proactively changing hours, allowing times to clean and restock. For example: Aldi will be closing at 5 instead of 8p, and Walmart will no longer be open 24 hours for now, closing at 11p instead. Best thing to do before heading ANYWHERE at this point is to phone ahead.

School Closings:

We’ve been waiting to hear when schools will take action. Monday was the day for most across the area. Initial policy is to control who is in the school. This put bans on parents going further than the office in most locations. The closings lists also started to grow on Monday. Here’s what we now know (subject to change at any time):

COLUMBIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS – Classes canceled from Wednesday, March 18 though at least April 12.

JEFFERSON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT – Classes canceled from Wednesday, March 18 through at least April 5.

COLUMBIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL – Moving to e-learning format starting Thursday, March 19, continuing through April 3. Spring Break will go on as scheduled from March 23-27.

HARRISBURG R-8 – Classes are canceled through March 30.

LEBANON – Classes are cancelled from Tuesday, March 17 through at least March 30.

ROLLA – Classes are cancelled from Tuesday, March 17 through at least April 5.

MU, Columbia College, and Lincoln University have decided to go to online classes for the rest of the semester.

WILLIAM WOODS UNIVERSITY – Spring commencement ceremonies, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 25, have been canceled. An alternate way of honoring seniors is being planned.

Additionally, MSHSAA has cancelled the State basketball tournaments. However, they have not made any changes to Spring sports at this time.

Other Closings:

While many businesses are arranging for employees to work remotely, some are closing their lobby to the public, including our own studios. Many community locations are doing the same.

Many area churches went to online only services this past Sunday, and will continue that way until further notice.

Our local courts are ordering reduced case loads amongst other changes.

Today, many area libraries also announced they will be closing starting Tuesday, including Daniel Boone Public Library systems and Missouri River Regional Library systems They will remain closed until further notice.

Part of the Truman Building in Jefferson City has also been closed.

Ragtag Cinema in Columbia will be closing through April 3.

The CDC is recommending an 8 week shutdown for gatherings over 50, which would extend the previously announced 30 day shutdown for most professional sports.

The Latest Missouri News

Gov. Parson announced today a 6th confirmed case in Missouri.

Overnight, one more individual has tested positive for COVID-19. Missouri has tested 170 people for COVID-19. • 164 negative

• 6 positive (Greene County – 2, St. Louis County – 2, Henry County – 1, TBA – 1) No positives reported from commercial labs. pic.twitter.com/JwXW9LHSu8 — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 16, 2020

As more test kits become available, we expect that number to rise. MU Health Care has confirmed they are expecting a spike in cases. They’re encouraging those with symptoms to use tele-services before actually going to an office or clinic.

We have assembled a fantastic list of COVID-19 related resources here. We highly encourage you to check the list, as it’ll most likely help confront a majority of your concerns.

Additionally, we’ve posted a list comparing symptoms of COVID-19 vs. the flu and a cold.

We understand this news that more cases are coming is intimidating. Again, if you’re not feeling well, or concerned, practice social distancing, hand washing, and other proper sanitation procedures.

Our Part

We remain committed to providing you music and entertainment as a distraction, while also providing the news you need in this new reality. The most important thing we can encourage however is…

KEEP CALM… CARRY ON!

We’ll get through this together. Enjoy the time you have to catch up on the things you want to do around home. Spend the time with the kids, significant other, pets, Netflix, or a good book. We’ll be fine if we work together, follow guidelines, and Keep Calm!