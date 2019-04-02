Carson Sparks JOY with FREE Chainsmokers Tickets!

A few weeks ago, the Chainsmokers announced they were hitting the road with 5 Seconds of Summer this fall on the “WORLD WAR JOY” Tour, including stops in KC and STL. Now they’ve announced an album is coming soon, with the same name.

We know this will be HUGE and want to make sure you’re there!

Join Carson at 3:20p all week to celebrate the JOY of this news. He’ll take caller 7 who will choose 1 of 3 envelopes labeled J-O-Y. All three will bring you joy, but only one will have the Chainsmokers tickets for the Kansas City show November 15. The other two will have Y107 t-shirts. We’ll continue to take calls until the tickets are won.

Good Luck!

Need the sure thing?

Click here to purchase tickets for St. Louis.

Click here to purchase tickets for Kansas City