The Chainsmoker’s Alex Pall Caught Cheating (VIDEO)

It’s safe to say when you’re a celebrity, you’re always in the spotlight… even when you’re not. Someone should have told The Chainsmoker’s Alex Pall that.

The Chainsmoker’s Alex Pall and now ex Tori Woodward were dating for almost 4 years when she received these security footage videos.

Instagram originally deleted the footage because it violates their guidelines but welcome to the internet, where nothing gets deleted and everything is seen.

I don’t think Tori and Alex will be getting any closer after this. – jax.