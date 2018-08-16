The Queen Of Soul of passed away in her Detroit home early August 16th, 2018, leaving a giant hole in the heart of music and celebrities she influenced. See what beautiful words they had to say.

The confirmation of the news came early Thursday morning.

Representatives for Aretha Franklin confirm her death from advanced pancreatic cancer. "We are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart." https://t.co/JUc5VFG163 pic.twitter.com/v3pQIKJ9Tq — ABC News (@ABC) August 16, 2018

an outpour of love for Aretha came next.

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

The moment I wake up, before I put on my make up, I say a little prayer for you — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 16, 2018

Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin is the reason why I sing from that part deep inside of me that few could ever reach. She was my favorite and will always be. What a gift she has left all of us with her musical footprints. There will never be another like her. She was truly special. #QueenOfSoul — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin will forever live on in her music.