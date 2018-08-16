Listen Live
Celebs remember and honor Aretha Franklin

Jax August 16, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show, JAX Blogs Leave a comment

The Queen Of Soul of passed away in her Detroit home early August 16th, 2018, leaving a giant hole in the heart of music and celebrities she influenced. See what beautiful words they had to say. 

The confirmation of the news came early Thursday morning. 

an outpour of love for Aretha came next. 

Aretha Franklin will forever live on in her music. 

