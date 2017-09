Join Y107’s Carson from 11a-1p for the kick-off weekend of Peach Tree Farms Annual Fall Pumpkin Patch! It’s fun for the whole family with hayrides, feeding and petting live animals, mazes, and of course, tons of pumpkins. It’s definitely a fun-filled family day!

Peach Tree Farms is located a few miles west of Columbia at the Overton exit. They are open Monday through Saturday from 10a to dark, and Sundays from 1 pm to dark. While we’re there opening day, the festival runs through Oct. 31st.