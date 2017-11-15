Listen Live
Carson’s ‘Crush’ Songs Win You $20 to Crushed Red

Carson November 15, 2017 Contests, Uncategorized Leave a comment

We are all about new hit music on Y107, and Carson is no different.  Each weekday afternoon, during the 5 o’clock traffic jamz, not only will he cue up your requests for your ride home, but he’ll also give you a shot at a free dinner from Crushed Red.

New Music + Free Food = Winning!!!!

Check out the red hot new song he’s crushing on just after 5p. Once it’s done playing, he’ll give you the signal to be caller 7 to 441-Y107 (9107)  to win a $20 gift certificate to Crushed Red, located in the Broadway Bluffs shopping plaza.

New music never tasted so good!

