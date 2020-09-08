Listen Live
tflanner September 8, 2020 Y107 DJ's 3 Comments

Monday - Friday: 2:00pm - 7:00pm
Saturday: 11:00am - 3:00pm

Some peeps in radio grow up knowing THIS is what they want to do with their life: Be on the Radio. My story started a bit differently. While a freshman at Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota, a buddy asked me to join him one weekend at the campus radio station, helping him to “run CDs”. My job was literally to grab CD’s for him to play, and then put them back on the shelf.  Yet somehow, in that moment, I was hooked on the “Radio Dream”.  This illustrious career took me first to Cape Girardeau, spending a couple years on Mix 96.5 and KREZ, as well as part-time on KGMO and B96 in Sikeston.  Next stop was in LaSalle-Peru, IL, and most recently I spent almost 5 years on air in Cedar Rapids, IA.

What do you need to know about me? Well, I’m originally from the Chicago burbs. But before you go hating, I’m not the world’s biggest sports nut by any means. So yes, I’m a Bulls, Bears, and Blackhawks fan, and I cheer for both the Cubs and Sox. But I’m by no means a die-hard fan. Try engaging me in a sports rivalry conversation, and you’ll win. I just enjoy a good game honestly.

When not goofing around behind a mic, I’m most likely hanging with the kids, maybe discussing all things Taylor Swift with my daughter, Mikayla, or playing XBOX with my son Nathan. If it’s late and the kids are sleeping, I might just be sipping on wine (prefer white) with the wife, or enjoying a craft beer. I’m kind of a beer snob, just NOT a fan of IPAs.  We have 2 cats and pup named Toby.

Favorite concert? Tough call.  Taylor Swift is one heck of an entertainer. I’ve seen her twice, and she blew me away both times, totally worth the ticket price. Back in the day I also caught the Anger Management Tour with Eminem, which was insane. The Zac Brown Band was also incredible, as was Ed Sheeran.

Enough about me. I’m ecstatic to get out on the streets and hang with YOU in CoMo, Jeff City, or the lake. Being outdoors on a beautiful day, enjoying life… that’s what it’s all about!

  1. Charles
    August 28, 2020 at 2:36 pm

    Never cared about the Kardashians and never will. Get that trash off the air.

  2. Philip P Kincanon
    October 19, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    This is Philip Kincanon winner of VIP experience

  3. Leigh A Murray
    April 9, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    I appreciate you trying to help me get on yvip.Still haven’t figured it out.Not good with technology.

