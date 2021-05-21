This Principle Parodied Cardi B’s Up, And She NAILED IT!

Dr. Chelsea Smith is a pretty new principal at Bessemer Elementary School in North Carolina. The school previously had an “F” rating, so she knew the job wouldn’t be easy, but she was determined to inspire and encourage the students and teachers!

At the end of the year, 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders take an exam to help measure progress and assess the school, and the kids are usually very nervous about it!

Dr. Smith brought her personality to making the students feel comfortable when she re-wrote the lyrics to Cardi B’s Up, recorded them in a studio, and then filmed a music video to go along with it.

This may just be the cutest thing you’ll see all week!