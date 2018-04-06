Welcome to the Cardi Beekend. The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper is about to have a monster debut album and it hasn’t even been out for a full day!

‘Invasion Of Privacy’ is Cardi’s first full album. After a handful of hits like ‘Bodak Yellow’ and various features on successful songs, she dropped ‘Invasion’ last night. It shows no signs of stopping. Especially with features from Migos.

She’s set to perform on SNL this weekend…

AND co-host on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Like… FULL ON COHOST. Here’s what to expect from that…

Time to kick off the Cardi Beekend. – jax.