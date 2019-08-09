Cardi B doesn’t refrigerate her ketchup!

The dumb debate of the day is, do you refrigerate your ketchup? Because Cardi B DOESN’T!

People who put their ketchup in the fridge are not to be trusted . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 9, 2019

People quickly took to Twitter to let her know they disagree.

you’re supposed to refrigerate it after you open it pic.twitter.com/e1qj54250Z — not lindsay lohan (@drugproblem) August 9, 2019

And then a whole conversation started about condiments!

Cardi B let her followers know that she doesn’t refrigerate her hot sauce, syrup and she hates mayonnaise.

Apparently, when it comes to sauces of any kind, people are very opinionated.