Cardi B Invasion Of Privacy
Cardi B // Youtube

Cardi B doesn’t refrigerate her ketchup!

Liz August 9, 2019

The dumb debate of the day is, do you refrigerate your ketchup? Because Cardi B DOESN’T! 

People quickly took to Twitter to let her know they disagree.

And then a whole conversation started about condiments!

Cardi B let her followers know that she doesn’t refrigerate her hot sauce, syrup and she hates mayonnaise. 

Apparently, when it comes to sauces of any kind, people are very opinionated. 

