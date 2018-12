Corden’s Carpool Karaoke Will Never Be Okuurrrr Again

James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke has been a viral smash, and just about every pop star has been on it. Favorites include Ed Sheeran, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Michelle Obama… it’s so hard to choose. Migos just did it! So maybe it was time THIS happened:

Cardi B Does Carpool Karaoke!

The full episode drops Monday night. James will even risk his life teaching Cardi to drive!

Check out the preview:

We’re totally Okuurrrr with this!

Who has NOT done Carpool Karaoke that NEEDS to?