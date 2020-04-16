Colten just beat cancer and is celebrating his 7th birthday! Join us to help make Colten’s birthday one he’ll never forget!

Join us this Saturday (April 18th) for a Car Parade for Colten!

According to the Facebook Event Page: Colten had his last treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March! And with his birthday coming up, we’re looking to get as many people together to drive by his house to wish him a happy birthday!

WHERE: Cars will meet and line up at Pioneer Trail Elementary (301 Pioneer Trail Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109)

WHEN: Saturday, April 18th at 2:30 p.m.

DO:

Abide by Social Distancing guidelines (min. 6 feet)

Stay in your vehicle at all times to keep everyone safe

Make signs to show Colten as you pass

Buy Colten a gift card if you’d like (they’ll be collected and disinfected at the school)

DON’T:

Stop in front of the house

Exit your vehicle

Bring gifts (other than gift cards)

Help us make Colten’s 7th birthday as cool as possible! Keep updated by following the event on Facebook.