Listen Live
Breaking News
Camila Cabello announces new album and release date
@camila_cabello/ Instagram

Camila Cabello’s AirGuitar-Gate?? (VIDEO)

Jax March 23, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

Camila Cabello took the stage on Ellen the other day and showcased her guitar skills. There was only one issue…. 
While Camila was playing guitar, there was no guitar actually playing. 

But as fans were quick to point out… she actually can play guitar. 

Can Camila recover from this? 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2018, Y107. All Rights Reserved.